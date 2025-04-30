Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan celebrate double date after Grammy nomination

Noah Kahan and Kelsea Ballerini spotted on double date together

Country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan stepped out for a double date together with their partners, Chase Stokes and Brenna Nolan.

The Peter Pan hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 29th, and shared a picture of their loved up outing on Stories, at Dollywood.

The 29-year-old singer wrote, "best day ever," in the caption alongside the picture with the four of them keeping their arms around each other.

"be still my east tennessee dolly loving heart," she added in the caption.

Kahan also shared the picture on his Instagram stories which showed him wearing a Mercury Records baseball cap and eating a corndog.

The Northen Attitude singer and Ballerini got close when they collaborated on their hit duet, Cowboys Cry Too, which featured on Ballerini’s 2024 album, PATTERNS.

In her interview on the Wayne D Show in June 2024, the Mountain with a View songstress recalled working with Kahan on their emotional duet.

Ballerini noted that while working on the song, she thought of Kahan because it honoured "the men in my life that are emotional," and she thought he'd be "so down to go there."

"He wrote his verse, and it just made the song a million times better," she gushed.

Their collaborative track went on to get nominated at the 2025 Grammy Awards in the best country duo/group category.