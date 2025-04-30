Markle Markle's waltzing over windsor’s legacy

Meghan Markle slammed for clinging to Royal fame.

Meghan Markle has come under fire for allegedly breaking a key promise she and Prince Harry made to the late Queen Elizabeth II by using her former royal title in a surprise gift.

During a recent appearance on the Jamie Kern Lima Show, hosted by her close friend and IT Cosmetics founder, Jamie Kern Lima, Meghan sparked controversy when viewers caught sight of a lavish gift hamper she had sent to Lima.

The card attached was signed with the compliments of HRH, The Duchess of Sussex. It has stirred up royal watchers and critics alike.

Back in 2020, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down as senior working royals, Buckingham Palace had stated clearly: "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

The Duchess's use of the style even in what appears to be a private capacity has been branded by some commentators as "dancing on the grave of the monarchy," reigniting tensions over the couple’s post-royal conduct.

However, sources close to Meghan have quickly pushed back, insisting the use of her HRH title was in a 'private context' and not meant for public consumption, meaning no agreement was breached.

Appearing on GB News, former Labour MP Stephen Pound launched a scathing attack on Meghan.

He blasted the Duchess for allegedly profiting off her royal connections while simultaneously criticizing the institution.

"The real problem here is she's dancing on the grave of the British monarchy and she's trying to flog the video at the same time," Pound said.

"She's also selling this ridiculous, overpriced $50 jar of honey and God knows what. I'm sorry, it's outrageous."

Pound went further, calling out what he saw as hypocrisy. "You can't on the one hand trash the Royal Family, and on the other, squeeze every dollar out of it," he said. "She’s clinging like a leech to the flesh of the family's fame."

Broadcaster Mike Parry echoed Pound’s sentiments, claiming she is "desperate to remain a member" of the Royal Family, despite having repeatedly criticized it.

"The late, great Queen made it clear she mustn't use that title — 100 percent," Parry stated.