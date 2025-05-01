Gracie Abrams pays tribute to hit pop singer Lorde during ‘The Secret of Us Tour’

Gracie Abrams pays tribute to New Zealand’s hit pop singer while on tour

Gracie Abrams, after an electrifying Asia tour, took New Zealand by storm.

During her show in Auckland on April 29, the That’s So True crooner paid tribute to Kiwi’s national singer Lorde, singing her hit song, Liability.

In a short video recorded by fans, the Close To You hit maker called the song fans, "one of my favourite songs ever."

She performed the song because she has been thinking "a lot" about Lorde while being in her home country.

"Obviously, being here, and also because she finally returned to save pop music," Gracie added, referring to Lorde’s new single What Was That.

Gracie and Abrams also share a close bond away from the spotlight.

In a previous interview with Billboard, she opened about her relationship with the Supercut crooner, saying that, "She’s like 800 years old inside whenever we’re together, I feel my nervous system regulate differently."

Abrams is currently in the midst of her first-ever arena tour, with about three months of shows in Australia and Europe left ahead of her before she returns to North America for a second Secret of Us leg.

The tour supports her breakthrough sophomore album The Secret of Us.

Lorde, on the other hand, hasn’t dropped an album since 2021’s Solar Power.

Fans are hopeful that a new LP is coming soon, however, with the Green Light musician teasing in a voice note earlier this month, "Everything is about to change. I’m so ready."