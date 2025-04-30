Jason Sudeikis explains decision behind his comeback for ‘Ted Lasso 4’

Jason Sudeikis has recently confirmed his comeback with season 4 of his iconic Apple TV+ show, Ted Lasso.
But this time, the actor and comedian decided to return for season 4 as he signed a lucrative deal and made sure to come back on his own terms.
A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “It took him a while, but he finally came around to the idea of making more, and then it took another full year for him, his fellow cast members and the other show creators to make new deals to return.”
The insider noted that the Horrible Bosses star “is going to be TV’s highest paid actor when this show finally comes back on the air as he is earning around $3 million per episode”.
“This project was never about money for Jason, it was about proving himself as a writer and a star and about getting across this message of optimism and hope that has always been the center of the character,” explained a source.
However, an insider revealed that what’s different about this upcoming season “is how it’s getting even more of a truly personal project for Jason, especially how they’ll be filming a lot in the Midwest, where Jason grew up”.
This Midwest was the same place where We are the Millers actor “found the inspiration for the Ted Lasso character in the first place,” said a source.
Meanwhile, the insider told the outlet that Jason “is coming back to write and play the character that made him a household name, but he’s doing it entirely on his terms”.
“He’s getting paid more than he ever has to do so. Now let’s see if he can really recapture the magic that made Ted Lasso a phenomenon to begin with!” added a source.
