Princess Anne makes unexpected move amid William-Harry feud

Princess Anne has surprised fans with her latest decision as she showed off her close bond with a former family member amid King Charles and the royal family's ongoing feud with the Sussexes.

The Princess Royal enjoyed quality time with her former daughter-in-law Autumn during a rare public outing together, four years after her shock divorce from Peter Phillips.

Anne's reunion with the ex-wife of her son Peter Phillips happened when she was supporting Zara Tindall at Cirencester Park Horse Trials.

King Charles III's sister looked happy and relaxed as she caught up with her former family member at the event, leaving fans guessing about her and the monarch's relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as nothing bonds people together quite like family ties, even in the case of a broken relationship.

Zara and Peter's mum dazzled in a low-key outfit of chinos and a khaki gilet, Autumn in a summery printed dress layered with a denim jacket.

The Canadian businesswoman separated from Peter Phillips in late 2019 after 12 years of marriage, and the pair – who share two daughters, Savannah and Isla – finalised their divorce two years later.

The two remain on good terms, however, and Autumn still lives in Gloucestershire so that she and Peter can co-parent their children. A statement released at the time explained that the couple planned to ‘put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost’.