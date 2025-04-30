Kate Middleton makes heartfelt gesture to please William on 14th anniversary 

Princess Kate publicly confessed her growing love for Prince William with heartfelt gestures during their headline-making public appearance on the Isle of Mulls.
The Prince and Princess of Wales intimately marked their 14th wedding anniversary during the royal tour to Scotland.
The royal couple performed a series of royal engagements on the first day of their trip.
Dressed in chic attire, the future Queen was seen flaunting her sapphire engagement ring which once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana and an elegant wrist watch which was also a gift from William.
Jewellery expert Tobias Kormind claimed that Princess Catherine paid a "heartfelt tribute" to her husband with two special accessories holding a "deep personal significance."
In conversation with GB, he said, "Wearing tweed coordinated outfits, the couple embraced a traditional Scottish aesthetic."
"Kate added a romantic touch to her ensemble with two meaningful pieces: a Ballon Bleu de Cartier stainless steel watch, gifted to her by Prince William for their third wedding anniversary, and her iconic sapphire engagement ring that once belonged to Princess Diana," Tobias explained.
The expert shared that the "distinctive blue hands of the timepiece perfectly complement the deep blue of her ring, creating a subtle yet elegant harmony."
