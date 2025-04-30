Haliee Steinfeld, Michael B. Jordan mark big moment amid ‘Sinners’ success

Haliee Stienfeld, Michael B. Jordan marks ‘Sinners’ two-week long success

Haliee Steinfeld and Michael B. Jordan celebrated Sinners two-week reign in the box office, out doing other big releases.

Steinfeld and Jordan, in a joint post on Instagram, shared a photo of them from the set covered in blood, flashing peace signs.

The caption said, "2 weeks at #1…Thank you for being part of this experience [heart emoji]."

Earlier this week, Jordan also shared a reel on social media account sharing his excitement on the movie’s continued success.

"I'm speechless. I'm proud. I'm happy. I'm blown away by the outpour of love and support and I just want to say thank you," he said in the video.

Expressing his deep gratitude to the fans, Jordan added, "On behalf of the entire cast and crew, and the creatives, I want to say thank you to all the fans, I just want to say thank you."

The Creed actor in a story posted earlier, shared that it’s "crazy feeling" knowing how many people have shown their support. Thanking the audience by calling out their "outpour of love" for the film.

The film is helmed by Ryan Coogler and the story is about, Jordan as twin characters Smoke and Stack, whose attempt to open a nightclub in their 1930s Mississippi hometown goes violently sideways when a vampire is attracted to the venue's music.

In its opening week the film made $55.8 million and continued to remain successful in its second weekend when it made another $45.7 million at the domestic box office more than the next new release, Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2.

Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaka, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller and Li Jun Li also star in film.

Sinners marks filmmaker Coogler's first movie since 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.