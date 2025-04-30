Prince William, Kate mark 14 years of marriage with new intimate photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are currently on a two-day visit to the Scotland, celebrated a sweet milestone in their marriage on Tuesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales conducted a number of engagements at the Isles of Mull, after which they released personal note with an intimate photo to mark 14 years of being married.

“Wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome [heart emoji],” they wrote as they signed off as “W & C”.

Kate and William tied the knot on April 29th, 2011, at the Westminster Abbey.

The royal tour is a significant one for the couple, not only because of their personal milestone but also a key change in their royal positions.

William and Kate, who are the next king and queen for the British throne, undertook their first royal engagement as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay – a rarely used title, which the couple use in Scotland.

This is also the first royal tour Kate had undertaken following her cancer journey last year.

In footage shared by Kensington Palace and the press, the couple appeared happy as they toured the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull. They visited a community hub and an artisan market.