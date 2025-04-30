Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid’s longtime bond at trial after model’s 30th birthday

Blake Lively snubs Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were nowhere to be seen at Gigi Hadid’s big 30th birthday bash—and naturally, the internet has questions.

The supermodel celebrated her milestone birthday on Friday at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City, surrounded by her boyfriend Bradley Cooper, sister Bella Hadid, parents Yolanda and Mohammed Hadid, and a glittering guest list that even included Anne Hathaway.

Taylor Swift reportedly snuck into the party too—sans Travis Kelce—according to gossip site DeuxMoi. But Lively and Reynolds? Totally absent.

The absence of Hadid’s longtime best friend of nearly a decade didn’t go unnoticed—especially not by journalist Kjersti Flaa, who chimed in on her podcast Flaawsome Talk just two days later.

As per The Daily Mail, Flaa, who resurfaced in headlines recently due to an old 2016 video where she claimed she was bullied by Lively, seemed particularly stunned by the snub.

“She did not help her friend celebrate what she noted was a very important occasion and milestone birthday,” Flaa said, clearly raising an eyebrow over Lively’s no-show.

This, after the pair’s visible camaraderie at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere and other red-carpet events, made the absence all the more surprising.

And it’s not like Lively and Reynolds were halfway across the globe—at least, not initially.

The day before the party, the couple attended the TIME100 Gala in NYC, joined by Lively’s mother. Flaa didn’t miss the detail, speculating, “Their reason for not going to Hadid’s party could not be due to being out of town or them not wanting to go out.”

Lively did end up in Wales shortly after—to cheer on Reynolds’ soccer team Wrexham AFC—so maybe it was just a case of prioritizing footy over festivity? Flaa wasn’t convinced.

She went a step further and tossed a juicy theory into the mix, claiming Gigi and Bradley “probably [are] waiting to be subpoenaed” in Lively’s ongoing legal clash with actor and director Justin Baldoni.