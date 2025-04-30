Ashley Graham says it's time for curvy women to lead fashion

Ashley Graham, one of the most famous plus-size models, wanted to give full-figured women the spotlight they should have had a long time ago.

The 37-year-old model just signed a multi-year deal with JCPenney and she’s on a mission to help women of every shape and size feel sexy and confident in their own skin.

The brunette beauty, who first made waves on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue in 2016, shared with People magazine: "My goal has always been the same, from the start of my career to now - not making bodies a topic of conversation. Talking about bodies and our sizes and what makes someone have a beautiful body is so tired at this point.

"What I truly want for the women we designed this JCPenney collection for is to feel beautiful, sexy - all the things!"

Ashley said she feels proud of her new collection and believes that curvy women deserve to be front and center in the world of fashion.

She said: "The majority of American women wear size 14 or above. Why are we not making clothes for a majority of women? There’s such a deficit.

"It’s time to leave behind those outdated ideas that fuller figured women don’t belong at the heart of fashion. Together, we’re uplifting voices and bringing long-overdue representation to the full-figured community."

However, Ashley previously shared that another model raised doubts about her Sports Illustrated photoshoot in 2016.