'Fear Street: Prom Queen' trailer sets stage for 'unexpected' thrills

Fear Street: Prom Queen sparks fear among fans as Netflix drops new trailer

Fear Street: Prom Queen has fans marking their calendars once again as the latest film adaptation from the R.L. Stine book series drops its highly anticipated trailer.

Netflix offered an inside glimpse into the upcoming film on Tuesday, April 29, with a trailer promising another ‘80s-set slasher based on Stine’s 1992 novel of the same name.

According to the official synopsis of the film, the upcoming instalment of the blood-soaked franchise is set to feature a “prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown.

"But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.”

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor, Ariana Greenblatt, and Katherine Waterston.

During an exclusive interview with Netflix's Tudum, director and co-writer Matt Palmer confirmed the film's 1988 setting, revisiting Shadyside.

He said at the time, "With Senior Prom just two days away the race for prom queen is already heating up, but when somebody starts slaughtering the prom queen candidates, all hell is set to break loose. Think classic '80s slasher and all the fun that entails, but with compelling characters, needle drops, dancing and a whole lot more.”

For the unversed, Fear Street: Prom Queen is slated to premiere starting May 23.