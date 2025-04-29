Maya Hawke sparks engagement rumours with diamond ring sighting

Maya Hawke takes internet by storm with latest update

Maya Hawke has sparked speculation among fans after being spotted wearing a sparkling diamond ring in New York City.

The Stranger Things star, who portrayed Robin Buckley in the fifth and final season of the supernatural series, was seen walking around Downtown Manhattan on Monday, April 28.

In the viral image, the American actress wore a black-and-white horizontal-striped polo top under a light blue denim jacket, paired with matching jeans.

Additionally, she accessorised with a black handbag and a pair of black Prada shoes.

The photograph that left the internet divided shows the celebrity flaunting a diamond ring while talking on the phone.

The 26-year-old star has been in a relationship with singer Christian Lee Hutson since 2022.

This outer comes on the heels of the couple’s red carpet debut at the opening night of John Proctor Is the Villain at New York’s Booth Theatre.

Maya, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, first met Hutson four years ago.

In July 2024, the Wildcat actress spoke publicly about her relationship after featuring him in her album, Chaos Angel.

During an exclusive conversation with the Zach Sang Show, she said, “It’s awesome. I mean, I cannot recommend highly enough dating you friends. It’s the best. They know you, and as a human being who has dated other people. They really know you as a person who has feelings ... not just a piece of paper for them to project their image of perfect girlfriend onto.”

For the unversed, the couple has not made any officially statement regarding the engagement as of yet.