Paul Rudd reveals most awkward moment with Rachel Weisz

Paul Rudd, iconic actor who is known for his easy charm and quick wit, found himself in a bit of an awkward spot during a recent theatre performance alongside Rachel Weisz.

The actor was left red-faced after an unexpected wardrobe mishap left him in a rather embarrassing situation on stage.

While speaking on the 'SmartLess' podcast, Paul shared: "I was lying on top of a bed and I was wearing boxer shorts and a T-shirt and all of a sudden – this had never happened before – I heard the audience laughing.

"And I'm like, what is going on? I realised it's because I was lying on the bed and I had my leg up and my balls were hanging out, which is worse than actually, penis – it's like, just your balls."

Will Arnett, podcast's co-host, couldn’t help but laugh at the irony of the actor's embarrassing moment happening during a performance of The Shape of Things.

The 'Ant-Man' star said: "That's exactly right. That was the show."

Arnett joked: "The poster should've been your balls hanging out of your shorts."

However, Paul is known as one of Hollywood’s nicest stars but he says there’s nothing special about the way he behaves, as he loves to treat people nice and just be kind.