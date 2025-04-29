Kate Middleton, Prince William make first appearance after Meghan's interview

Kate Middleton, Prince William drop jaws as they celebrate milestone in style

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly turned a deaf ear to Meghan Markle's claims as they stepped out to mark their special day away from England in style.

The Prince and Princess of Wales did not allow the Duchess to dull their sparkle as they appeared in good spirits during their first appearance after Meghan's new bombshells, meeting with loud cheers while celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary in Isle of Mull on Tuesday, April 29.

Princess Kate dazzled in skinny jeans and a light blue shirt for a classy touch. She also wore a Cartier Ballon Bleu stainless steel watch to elevate her looks.

Her expensive watch was a gift from her husband William on their third wedding anniversary in 2014.

Kate left onlookers in awe with her breathtaking smile. Her brunette locks appeared to glisten in the sunlight on a rare day of warm weather on the Scottish island.

Meanwhile, Kate's husband Prince William expressed his love to the Princess as he matched with his wife in a checked grey blazer, looking relaxed and cheerful while walking with her.

The royal couple were all smiles as they explored an artisan market where they met local makers and creators from the island.

The future King and his wife's appearance came day after Meghan's bombshell interview, in which she shared new details about her and Harry's personal life, also discussing the challenges she faced after joining the royal family.