'Peaky Blinders' renewed for new season with major plot twist

Peaky Blinders, the hit gangster drama is set to be gracing the TV screens once again after 2022.

Alongside the release of the Peaky Blinders film: The Immortal Man, The Sun has reported that BBC is hoping to have seventh season ready by 2026.

The major change that viewers will witness in the new instalment will be that the Birmingham gangsters story will open into 1950s an era known for violent mobs of Teddy Boys and rise of notorious East London villains the Kray twins.

Cillian Murphy, who stars in the new film, might return to the series as Thomas Shelby, but as a 'father figure' to younger generation of gangsters, a similar role played by the late Helen McCrory as Polly Gray.

A TV insider revealed, "The sixth series of Peaky Blinders was supposed to be the last and the movie was meant to be the final farewell for the story."

"But show boss Steven Knight couldn’t resist coming back to the story his most famous creation and he’s been dropping hints he wanted to return to do more," the source added.

The tipster further revealed that, "it’s been officially green-lit by Beep (BBC) and wheels are in motion on pre-production."

The filming is expected to begin in September 2025, and the new series will air on BBC One in UK but will be distributed internationally by streaming giant Netflix.