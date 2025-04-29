Paul Rudd looks back on blooming friendship with Judd Apatow

Paul Rudd opened up about his close bond with director Judd Apatow with whom he had worked on hit films like This Is 40 and Knocked Up.

Rudd in a recent episode of Smartless podcast, revealed details on how he and Apatow became friends.

The Ant-Man star shared that he decided to reach out the Funny People director after learning that the two have one thing in common: love of old Steve Martin comedy routines.

"The first time I ever met Judd, it really is a weird thing," the Friends alum told the host Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

"One time I was at a dinner and I was talking about fake names and how it's so difficult to come up with a perfect, funny, fake name," he said. "And I said a great example is 'Gern Blanston,' which was from an early Steve Martin routine."

"And someone at the dinner said, 'Gern Blanston'. Oh, that explains Judd Apatow's email address,'" Rudd recalled.

He went back home and emailed Apatow, hailing his email address. Apatow in return replied Rudd and that email correspondence lasted "for about a year."

Rudd revealed that they became kind of "pen pals" and "never met each other."

Their paths crossed when they met art Anchorman audition. Rudd said, "went into audition, he was there and it was a little bit like, you know, meeting your, your pen pal that it's like, 'Oh my God. Wow. I can't believe. There you are.'"

Rudd ultimately landed the role of Brain Fantana. He starred alongside Steve Carell and Christina Applegate.