Sarah Ferguson releases emotional video as Prince Andrew's woes escalate

Sarah Ferguson made fans emotional with a new video message amid Prince Andrew's never-ending problems.

The Duchess of York released a new video, featuring heartwarming moments from her visit to the T12 Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Unit at University College London Hospital alongside her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

In her new post, Sarah was seen warmly greeting the medical staff and patients while highlighting the importance of raising awareness about cancer in young people.

Notably, the mother-of-two and her daughters aim to promote #AndYoungPeople t to amplify the voices of young cancer patients.

"Thank you once again to @teenage_cancer for welcoming us so warmly and for your ongoing, life-changing work. Meeting everyone and seeing such resilience and positivity in tough circumstances is always humbling," Sarah penned a caption alongside her video.

It is important to note that Sarah issued a new lift update after her former husband Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre, passed away aged 41.

For the unversed, she accused the Duke of York of sexual assault, however, the lawsuit against him was later settled.

The tragic death of Virginia once again raised questions over Andrew's character and the royal commentators warned the Duke to forget royal return.