Nicole Kidman adds another feather to cap, receives prestigious honour

Nicole Kidman, renowned actress and producer, is set to be honoured at Cannes Film Festival with Women in Motion Award.

The accolade will highlight her achievements, creativity and contribution made on and off the screen, in the world of culture and the arts.

Launched in 2015 by Kering chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault, the award will be presented by him, Cannes president Iris Knobloch and director Thierry Fremaux, Variety reported.

The Babygirl actress, who last made her appearance at the event in 2017 to receive the 70th Anniversary Prize, said, "It’s a true honour to receive this award from François, Thierry, Iris, my friends at the Kering Group as well as the Cannes Film Festival."

She continued, "I am proud to join this list of extraordinary women who’ve received this honour before me artists and trailblazers I deeply admire.”

Kidman will succeed NBC Universal Studio Group chair and CEO Donna Langley, Jane Fonda, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Isabelle Huppert, Patty Jenkins, Gong Li, Salma Hayek Pinault, Viola Davis and Michelle Yeoh.

The tribute will take place at a gala dinner bringing together filmmakers, jury members and executives.

The Cannes Film Festival well be held from May 13 – May 24, 2025.