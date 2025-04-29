Prince Harry, Meghan Markle react to 'HRH' controversy in new update

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release statement to smash HRH row

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally responded to growing questions about their royal titles, which were removed following their exit from the institution.

As per Hello! Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's team addressed the controversy revolving around the former Suits actress after she used her former royal title, "Her Royal Highness" in a gift basket.

For the unversed, Meghan recently made it to the headlines with her appearance at The Jamie Kern Lima Show.

During the conversation, the host revealed that she had received a special gift basked from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother which has a homemade strawberry sauce and ice cream, alongside a card saying, "With Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."

As this update gained widespread attention in the media, it raised concerns among the supporters of the royals.

This is particularly notable because the late Queen Elizabeth II had prohibited Harry and Meghan from using the title 'HRH' after they stepped down from their senior royal roles.

Now, the Montecito couple's PR issued an immediate response amid the ongoing buzz, revealing that they "do not use their HRH titles, despite no formal legal removal of the styles."

It is also important to mention that Meghan received backlash earlier as well when Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Economy of Ukraine, penned a personal letter to her while calling her "Your Royal Highness."

Notably, Buckingham Palace "declined" to pass any comments over the Sussexes' shocking move.