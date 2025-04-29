Ben Affleck reveals one movie that made father Timothy ‘cry’

Ben Affleck shares movie that made father 'cry'

Ben Affleck just gave fans a rare and touching glimpse into his personal life — and it’s hitting everyone right in the feels.

During a recent visit to the Criterion Closet, where film buffs get to geek out and pick their favorite movies, the Accountant 2 star got emotional as he recalled a special memory tied to David Lynch’s 1980 classic The Elephant Man.

“This is the first and only time I ever saw my father cry,” Affleck shared, picking up the movie for his collection.

Talking about Lynch’s moving story, which stars John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins, Affleck added, “It's a movie about what it means to be a human being. And it's heartbreaking and beautiful and... it's tied to a very personal memory for me.”

Visibly moved, he gently tucked the film into his bag and said, “That's probably a good note to end on.”

Affleck’s relationship with his father, Timothy, has been a journey of growth and understanding.

After Timothy and Ben’s mother, Christine Anne "Chris" Boldt, separated when Ben was 12, Timothy relocated to California.

Over the years, their bond evolved, with Ben openly admiring his father’s resilience — particularly noting to People in 2020 that Timothy had celebrated 30 years of sobriety.

“Part of being an adult is learning that your parents are just people. They’re not perfect. They were just doing their best. As a child, we expect perfection out of our parents,” Affleck reflected at the time, showing a level of grace that only comes with lived experience.

Right now, Affleck is not slowing down one bit.

He’s producing and starring alongside Jon Bernthal in The Accountant 2, directed by Gavin O’Connor and penned by Bill Dubuque, which is already lighting up theaters.

Plus, fans can look forward to seeing him in Animals with Gillian Anderson and reuniting with his longtime partner-in-crime Matt Damon in RIP.