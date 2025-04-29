Jennifer Lopez still living in Ben Affleck marital mansion for-sale?

Jennifer Lopez may be staying at Ben Affleck mansion for sale

Jennifer Lopez may have just spilled some unexpected tea — and not with a press release, but with a cozy bathroom selfie.

The Unstoppable star seemed to casually confirm that she’s still staying at the $68 million Bel-Air mansion she once shared with ex Ben Affleck, despite the estate being on the market for almost a year, Daily Mail reports.

Over the weekend, Lopez posted a laid-back snapshot to her Instagram Stories from what eagle-eyed fans immediately recognized as the couple’s former love nest.

Her honey-highlighted hair was down, her makeup dewy and neutral, and her outfit — a beige cable-knit turtleneck sweater under acid-washed denim overalls — screamed cozy Sunday vibes.

She stamped the photo with a simple “SUNDAY,” but the real giveaway? Those distinct luxurious white moldings and pale beige wood floors that scream Bel-Air mansion elegance.

JLo/Instagram

She looked relaxed and all smiles, likely enjoying a quiet moment at home after jetting back from Saudi Arabia, where she performed at the F1 concert.

But the bathroom selfie wasn’t the only subtle hint. Another snap showed two chocolate chip cookies on a white plate, balanced over a stack of books on a coffee table, complete with a roaring fireplace and a vase of pink flowers.

Despite the serene atmosphere, it turns out the real estate situation is a bit less tranquil.

The property — which boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and a price tag of $68 million — has seen little interest since it was listed in July 2024. And according to TMZ, that’s created a bit of a rift between the former couple.

"Jennifer thinks they can get more money for the home, so she wants to keep the price as is. But the real estate market is not there and it’s not selling," one insider told Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, Affleck, who’s reportedly ready to turn the page, is all for slashing the price and making a clean break.

"Ben wants to get rid of it because their divorce is over and he wants to cut all ties and have it be done," the source shared. "He just wants it over and to sell it. He wants to reduce the price."

Realtors have chimed in too, suggesting the asking price needs to drop by at least 15% if the goal is to actually move the property.

According to agents who spoke with TMZ, the couple may have overpaid to begin with — and the high-end buyer pool at that level is currently sniffing around for bargains.

So while J.Lo may still be enjoying the comforts of that mega-mansion, it seems like this chapter in the book of Bennifer real estate is far from finished.