Taylor Swift's secret collaborator Imogen Heap speaks out about '1989' session

Imogen Heap reflects on working alongside Taylor Swift

Imogen Heap is opening up about working alongside Taylor Swift on her 2014 album 1989.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the Grammy-winning musician recounted the highlights of performing at the Garden State's 20th anniversary concert.

Detailing her experience working with the Anti-hero hitmaker, Heap said, “I don't know. I don't know her very well. I just literally met her that one time here in this house. She turned up looking immaculate, and we didn't really know what we were going to do.

“She had an idea on her phone, she played it to me, and I was like, "That's good. Should we go and record it?" She was like, "Well...." I was like, "Yeah, down in the studio, let's just go there now."

In addition, she also revealed a surprising detail about Swift that would shock her fans.

The 47-year-old musician, who is widely known for her contributions to electronic music, further went on to explain, “I don't know if there's any secrets. I mean, she knows what she wants, and I pretty much feel she's probably always known what she wants. She is extremely efficient. I've never done that from start to finish with anyone. And I felt very excited. I really appreciated her.”

