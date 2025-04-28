Meghan Markle reignites feud with royal family

Meghan Markle has raised eyebrows with her latest claims in her first-ever podcast interview, aired on April 28.

In conversation with Jamie Kern Lima, the Duchess of Sussex shared the challenges she faced after falling in love with Prince Harry, revealing past wounds.

The Duchess of Sussex has seemingly reignited feud with Harry's family with her claims.

To a question about starting a life with royal family, Meghan said: "You have to imagine, at the beginning it's all butterflies - but then we immediately went into the trenches together. Right out of the gate, like six months into dating,"

The former Suits star tired to explain to the host that she's happier than ever with Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the US after starting a new life of their choice following their decision to step down as senior working royals in 2020.

She went on admitting: “So now, seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way. And that's why I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now.”

The “trenches” Markle was referring to likely included the media frenzy that followed her and Harry since the start of their relationship, combined with the rumored tensions between the couple and the rest of the royal family.

Meghan's words seem to be a thinly-veiled dig at Prince Harry's family amid her ongoing rift with some of the senior royals.