Kim Kardashian set to expose Kanye West’s dirty secrets amid custody battle

Kim Kardashian has recently threatened to expose all dirty secrets of Kanye West that will make him lose his custody battle for children.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “She has so much dirt on him that if she spills, there's no question he'll lose his custody rights.”

“The only reason she has held back so far is because she's worried that going to war could hurt her kids, who still adore their dad,” explained an insider.

However, Kim’s mother Kris Jenner demanded her daughter to crush Kanye in their ongoing custody battle.

“That excuse made sense at one point, but Kris isn't buying it anymore,” remarked an insider.

The source told the outlet, “He's gone way too far. Kris is begging Kim to wake up and realise that it's time to go at him with guns blazing.”

“Kim is threatening to expose everything all the dark, disturbing and down-right reckless behaviour she has witnessed over the years, especially the stuff that has put their kids in harm's way,” pointed out an insider.

The source revealed, “And Kris is egging her on. As far as she's concerned, Kim's making a huge mistake by not throwing everything she's got into defeating him ASAP.”

“She's telling Kim she needs to harden her heart and stop showing him mercy, because he doesn't deserve it,” continued an insider.

The source added, “Not only is he a danger to the kids, the message her inaction is sending to the world has the potential to damage their brand.”