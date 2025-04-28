Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 inductees: Cyndi Lauper, White Stripes, and more

The induction ceremony will take place in November

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class is officially set.

Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, and the White Stripes are among this year’s inductees. According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, all seven will join the performer category this November.

It’s a major milestone for Bad Company, Chubby Checker, and Outkast, who all scored induction in their very first year of eligibility.

The Rock Hall is also honouring other music pioneers.

Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon will receive the Musical Influence Award for shaping the sound of rock and culture. Meanwhile, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, and Carol Kaye will be celebrated with the Musical Excellence Award for their lasting creative contributions. Lenny Waronker will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, recognising his major behind-the-scenes impact.

"Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever," said Rock Hall Chairman John Sykes. "Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air live on November 8 from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.