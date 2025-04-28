Tom Holland, Niall Horan put their 'valuable' items up for charity auction

Frank Lampard also makes major contribution in the charity event

Spider-Man famed Tom Holland and former One Direction singer Niall Horan becomes part of a charity auction initiated for a rare disease in England’s Surrey.

Many celebrities sold their valuable items at the charity event to show support for the good cause.

Holland, popular Marvel actor, put up his precious ballet shoes, which he wore in Billy Elliot the Musical, in the auction.

Meanwhile, the Slow Hands vocalist offered to sell his signed trainers in The Big Lily Bid auction in aid of The Lily Foundation, based in Warlingham.

For the unversed, the Foundation supports families affected by mitochondrial disease. It was established by Liz Curtis in the memory of her late daughter Lily.

Among other celebrities was Frank Lampard, who also included signed football shirts for the cause.

On the professional front, Tom is all set to return to big screens with Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which also stars Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, and others.

On the other hand, Niall, months after his former bandmate Liam Payne’s death, announced that he has started working on his fourth album.