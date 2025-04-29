Kate Middleton and William's secret sauce behind 'roaring' marriage

Kate and William keep their Royal romance thriving.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are stepping into a much brighter chapter.

With Kate Middleton now in remission following her emotional cancer battle and gradually returning to royal duties, the future looks decidedly more hopeful for her and Prince William who has been a steadfast pillar of support throughout.

Today marks a special milestone for the royal couple: 14 years of marriage.

The past few years have been anything but smooth sailing for the couple.

They’ve had to navigate the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic royal exit, and adjust to their expanded roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales following the late Queen’s passing.

As they juggle a growing list of royal duties, they are focused on their most important roles: being hands-on parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has weighed in on what makes their marriage so resilient, particularly after an incredibly difficult year.

Speaking to The Mirror, she noted that William and Kate’s upcoming 14th wedding anniversary feels even more meaningful now that she is officially in remission following her cancer diagnosis.

"Every milestone takes them a little further away from that dreadful day when she was diagnosed," Bond said.

"After his mother died, William said it would either make or break him, and he refused to let it break him. I think they’ve taken a similar attitude to getting through this brutal year. Their marriage, already a roaring success, is even stronger now."

According to Bond, the real secret to their relationship isn’t just love — it’s friendship.

"I think they really like each other. And that’s a whole different thing to just loving one another — which, incidentally, they also do. A lot," she said.

Whether it’s a private joke exchanged with just a glance or a subtle nudge during engagements, their easy connection shines through.

Bond adds that William’s active role as a father has also helped solidify their partnership: "Catherine wouldn’t let him get away with anything less."