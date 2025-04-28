Tom Cruise fuels romance rumours with Ana de Armas after cinema outing

Tom Cruise has recently fueled romance rumours with Ana de Armas after they were spotted enjoying movie time in London.

The Top Gun actor's fan claimed to bump into the couple at the cinema in Leicester Square, London.

After sharing a photo with Tom, he told their followers that he had seen the Mission Impossible actor with Ana in the cinema.

The fan wrote, “What a dayyyyy! Watched the best movie of the year (6 sinnersmovie - the hype is real, go watch it!!”

“Walked out of the toilet to come face to face with @tomcruise and Ana de Armas!” he added.

Interestingly, Tom also posted a picture with the Sinners movie poster, as he wrote, “Congratulations Ryan [Coogler], Michael [B. Jordan] and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!”

The outing came after Tom and Ana were mobbed by fans during their Valentine's evening out.

At the time, a source told DailyMail.com that they are not romantically involved.

The insider revealed that the dates were strictly business as the actor is “eyeing up Ana for future movie projects”.

“Everything with Tom and Ana is innocent. They are hanging out to talk about future movies that they could do together,” explained an insider.

The source further said, “One of those ideas is the Days of Thunder sequel that Tom wants to get off the ground. It is currently in its infancy.”

“He's talking [to Paramount] about and It's going to be what comes together first in terms of a script. It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, Tom will next be seen in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which will release in cinemas on May 23.

Anna’s new movie Ballerina will hit the theatres on June 6.