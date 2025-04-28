Prince William, Kate Middleton leave UK after Meghan's emotional interview

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made a surprising decision to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will mark their milestone event during a two-day visit to the remote Isles of Mull and Iona, as the country holds a unique place in the couple's hearts.

Kate and William's decision to enjoy their happiest moments in Scotland reflects deep connection to the place that has witnessed historic moments in their relationship.

They first met and fell in love in the same country when they were studying at the University of St Andrews.

William is protective of his wife Princess Catherine, who's in remission from cancer after ending her chemotherapy.

The future King and his wife had not initially planned for it to become a public event. It revealed soon after Meghan Markle's new podcast interview, "The Jamie Kern Lima Show with Meghan" aired on Monday.

In the clip shared by the host on her official Instagram account, the Duchess of Sussex is seen holding back her tears. Meghan's new chat may overshadow the couple's anniversary.

The couple's three children - Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, 7 - are not accompanying them to Scotland. The kids will remain at school during the two-day royal visit.

William and Kate's visit will include a romantic overnight stay. They have booked an isolated self-catering cottage for just the two of them.