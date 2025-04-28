Princess Eugenie steps to rescue Prince Andrew after new setback

Prince Andrew, who seems to have resurfaced in the headlines once again for his life’s biggest scandal which changed everything, is now looking at his youngest daughter to pull him out of his new predicament.

One of the most vocal victims of abuse, Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew and his pal Jeffrey Epstein for sex trafficking, tragically died by suicide at 41 on Friday.

The new of Virginia’s death appeared to have opened a can of worms for the Duke once again, who had already lost his royal titles and patronages due to the scandal in 2019.

Royal sources shared that while Andrew has no chances of a royal return, he has a chance at redemption and fulfil the promise he made during his out-of-court settlement with the late survivor.

“If he has half a brain he must show compassion, he must react to Virginia’s death, and do it quickly,” the insider told The Sun, noting that this could be “beginning of his absolution”.

Although, if he does nothing, “the silence will be deafening”. Other insiders suggested that Andrew should seek help of his daughter Princess Eugenie to support charities or organisations fighting sex trafficking.

Eugenie is the co-founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective which fights against, among many things, trafficking of women. Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson shared that Andrew pledged to demonstrate his regret “by supporting victims”.

However, sources slammed the Duke that he has always been unwilling to try.

“The problem is that many people have tried to persuade Andrew to do some kind of charity work as a way forward,” the source said. “There have been several proposals. But every time it stalls as he shows no willing.”

However, now that the pressure surrounding Andrew seems to be increasing, it is possible that the Duke would finally turn to Eugenie for help.