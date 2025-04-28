Taylor Swift’s reason to skip Travis Kelce’s night out revealed

The real reason Taylor Swift missed out on Travis Kelce and Justin Timberlake outing

Taylor Swift was not on her beau Travis Kelce’s side on Friday as he hung out with his brother, Jason Kelce, and Justin Timberlake.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has been largely absent from the spotlight with Kelce, since Super Bowl earlier this year.

As the Kansas City Chiefs tight end stepped out with his brother and Timberlake, in Las Vegas, fans noticed that the Anti-Hero hitmaker was not to be found.

The three friends appeared to be engrossed in a card game, as Kelce seemed to be aiming to go unnoticed in a black baseball cap and sunglasses.

It was reported that the brothers were competing in Timberlake’s Golf Invitational in Vegas over the weekend.

Although it was an outing for the guys, there appears to be a deeper reason for Swift’s absence.

The Grammy-winner appears to have taken a life-changing decision to retreat from the constant public eye and spend some time living a normal life.

Just a few days ago, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “She and Travis have been laying low, traveling, and enjoying some time off and quiet time together.”

This break from the spotlight brought a “nice escape” to the couple as they spent their time “relaxing” at home.

Another source informed, “This time away from the spotlight has been so refreshing for Taylor and Travis. They really cherish this time while they can because they know it can’t last forever,” adding that this is the first time the couple has been “able to feel a bit of normalcy” in a long while.