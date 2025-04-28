Jennifer Garner, John Miller shut down Ben Affleck reunion rumours

Jennifer Garner settled down all rumours about her possible reconciliation with Ben Affleck, as she appeared totally in love with John Miller.
The 53-year-old actress stepped out with her boyfriend in matching blue outfits, on Friday, April 25th, as the couple went for a stroll.
The Alias star sported a casual V-neck sweater and white pants, paired with a black belt, grey handbag, blue backpack and tan sneakers, as they walked through New York City, according to Daily Mail.
Whereas the businessman opted for a blue buttoned down shirt, jeans, a black bag and brown shoes.
Just a few days before their latest coordinating appearance, the couple spent their Easter holiday together, dressed up in matching denim outfits.
The back-to-back joint outings put the Affleck-Garner reunion rumours to rest, which had been on the rise since the Gone Girl actor’s divorce with Jennifer Lopez.
Affleck and Garner, who co-parent their kids, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, appeared to be getting closer after his divorce finalised.
The former couple stepped out together for multiple outings with their children, however, it was confirmed by insider sources that the two are good friends, but that’s all.
