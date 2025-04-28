Hailey Bieber responds to social media critics after death in family

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey prioritises self-care while dealing with loss in family

Hailey Bieber is taking time to focus on her well-being as she deals with death in Justin Bieber’s family.

The 28-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Sunday, April 27th, and shared a glimpse into her self-care routine.

The Rhode beauty founder captioned her carousel, “May your email never find me,” which seemingly responded to the ongoing criticism she has been facing on the internet, alongside her husband.

The series of snaps featured Hailey relaxing with an under-eye mask, a photo of a martini, and a candlelit bathroom with a deep bathtub.

The last picture in the carousel was a meme with an old picture of Angelina Jolie which read, “’it won’t work’ it will i’m literally crazy.”

The self-care routine came after Justin announced the death of his grandfather, Bruce Dale. The Baby hitmaker penned down a heartfelt tribute for his grandpa and shared a nostalgic carousel of pictures from his childhood.

“Papa, I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK!. I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights,” he wrote.

"I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven," Justin added.

Right after the Grammy-winner posted the sad update, Hailey shared the picture on her Stories and wrote, "Love you Grandpa Bruce," with an angel wing and two dove emoji.