Ryan Reynolds celebrates Blake Lively’s new milestone after TIME100 honour

Blake Lively marks new achievement with Ryan Reynolds amid Justin Baldoni legal drama

Blake Lively appears to be collecting milestones one after the other, as husband Ryan Reynolds stands beside her to support her every step.

The 37-year-old actress walked the red carpet with Reynolds for the premiere of her movie, Another Simple Favor, in New York City, on Sunday, April 27th.

The Gossip Girl alum was also joined by director Paul Feig and co-star Anna Kendrick to celebrate the occasion.

Lively donned a pale mint green ensemble featuring cutouts on the bodice, which she accessorised with statement jewellery.

Meanwhile the Deadpool star sported a grey plaid suit, as the couple posed for pictures together.

This outing comes after the couple celebrated Lively’s inclusion in the TIME100 list of most influential people, at the TIME100 Gala.

Lively used the opportunity in her acceptance speech to elude to her ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

"I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum," began Lively.

"What I will speak to separately is the feeling of being a woman who has a voice, today and since I could speak, because of the pain, caution and fight of the many women who have paved the way and the men who stood beside them — millions I will never know the name of — because every life, every act, big or small, affects another," she added.

The Green Lantern star filed a lawsuit against Baldoni for sexual harassment, and organisation of smear campaign against her, last December.