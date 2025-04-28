Meghan Markle surprises fans with adorable photos of Archie, Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to post heartwarming photos of Archie Lilibet

Meghan Markle has treated fans by sharing three rare beautiful pictures of her children, Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie, just a day after revealing Lilibet's charming American accent.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, took to Instagram to post heartwarming photos of Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

In the first photo, Meghan herself appears, holding a pink rose under the sunny sky with her children nearby.

She lovingly captioned the post: 'Sunday kind of love---with my little loves.'

The sweet update comes shortly after Meghan revealed Princess Lilibet's adorable Californian accent for the first time.

In a a clip shared online, Lilibet is heard responding to her mother's question about strawberry jam, speaking in a distinctly American tone.

Though her face was not shown, the toddler could be seen sampling Meghan's new 'As Ever' jam brand with a wooden spoon.

The touching family moments coincide with Meghan's official launch of her eagerly awaited lifestyle products, including strawberry jam and limited edition honey.