Jeremy Renner's 'snowplough' incident occurred due to his carelessness?

'The Avengers' star faced multiple injuries in the 2023 mishap

Jeremy Renner, who met a near-fatal accident back in 2023, somehow happened due to his own small mistake.

The Hawkeye star was crushed under 14,000-pound PistenBully snowcat. Recalling the tragic incident, Jeremy stated that a 'split-second mistake' caused the horrendous accident to occur in the first place.

The incident left him with several injuries including 38 broken bones and a dislodged eyeball.

The Times published an extract from the actor’s upcoming memoir titled My Next Breath, where he shared what exactly happened.

The Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol actor opened that he was clearing the snow with Alex. He was in the cab seat of the snowcat and Alex was on the ground attaching the Ford truck to the back of the snowcat with chains.

He mentioned, “Alex went to unlatch it from the snowcat as I started to turn the snowcat around. But its snowblade was up high, and I couldn’t quite see Alex, who was somewhere in front of me.”

When the 54-year-old got out of the driver’s seat and stepped down to talk to him, Renner forgot to apply the ‘parking brake’.

“In that moment — an innocent, critical, life-changing moment — that tiny but monumental slip of the mind would change the course of my life forever.”

He even tried jumping across ‘three feet’ to push the STOP button, but his feet list grip and failed to make it to the cab and ended up becoming a prey to the spinning metal tracks himself.

“It was a horrifying soundtrack”, Jeremy said.