Naomi Campbell makes surprising confession about Met Gala 2025

Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and many more to appear at Met Gala 2025

Naomi Campbell has made an open confession about her appearance at the 2025 Met Gala event.

The 54-year-old model, who left fans stunned after gracing the red carpet of the biggest fashion event in 2024 wearing a Burberry turquoise gown, released an unexpected statement just a week before this year’s event.

Campbell dropped a video stating that she 'won’t be attending the Met Gala again'.

In the latest episode of Being Naomi series on YouTube, the Empire star claimed that she feels too old to be a part of such a star-studded occasion.

“This is my last Met. It is my last. I can't... I'm too old. It's too much for me, the anxiety”, she stated.

Naomi wont on to say, “I don't know what number this is, I think it could be either 20 or 21, can you imagine.”

The video showcased behind-the-scenes of the preparations of her 2024 look themed on 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'.

Every year, the celebrities appearing on the red carpet are tied to a particular theme that they are bound to follow, and the supermodel has clearly admitted that she does not like to follow any theme.

“I don't follow themes, sorry. I just flow”, she added in the clip.

This year, the event will be graced by the presence of Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Zendaya, Sabrina Carpenter, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and many more.

The theme set for 2025 fashion event is 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.