Tom Hardy’s 'Havoc' undergoes ‘special’ editing process

Director Gareth Evans reveals why it took so long to release the film despite finishing shoot in 2021

Action thriller Havoc has created a storm ever since it has release on Netflix.

Starring Tom Hardy in the lead role, the action-packed film came out on April 25 amusing audience with some intriguing and captivating fight scenes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the movie premiered on the screens was entirely different from the original plot.

Director Gareth Evans has revealed that the filming of Havoc was concluded in 2021, but due to certain delays it came out late.

When the film was submitted for editing, at the time it was being difficult to get the ensemble cast together and so they were ‘struggling to get everyone’s schedules to line up’.

Just when they were about to figure out that problem, the WGA and the SAG strike happened.

“And so everyone kind of stood down for seven or eight months.”

Evans told Film Stories, “I’ve never experienced the post-production that has expanded that long before, but what it did was, it allowed us to interrogate the film and really try things out, experiment with the cut, experiment with the edit.”

The filmmaker revealed that they all got additional time to focus more on the edit.

Hardy starrer has made its way to the top of the Netflix chart soon after its debut on the streaming platform.