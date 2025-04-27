Hailey Bieber pays loving tribute to Justin Bieber’s late grandpa

Hailey Bieber mourned the death of her husband Justin Bieber’s grandfather, Bruce Dale, who passed away at the age of 80.

An hour after the Baby hitmaker announced the passing of the father of his mother via an emotional tribute on his Instagram on Saturday, April 26, his wife reposted his social media update on her Instagram Stories.

"Love you Grandpa Bruce," she wrote below the adorable photo with an angel wing and two dove emoji.

The snapshot featured a younger Justin, now 31, cradling his grandpa’s face in his hand. Moreover, the Lonely singer reminisced about a childhood memory with his grandfather in the caption.

"Papa , I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK!" he recalled. "I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights."

"I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven," the Grammy-winning pop sensation continued. "I will miss u. I will ache."

Justin wrapped up the note, saying, "And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had."

Hours later, he then shared a short clip. The cherished throwback video captured a baby Justin running over to his "papa," who kissed him and locked him in a tight hug.

"I love you papa I love you and miss you forever," the STAY singer wrote in the caption.