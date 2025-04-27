‘Gilmore Girls’ star Yanic Truesdale share thoughts on fans intrusions

Gilmore Girls actor Yanic Truesdale opened up about his life after the show wrapped up.

The Canadian actor, played Michel Gerard, the concierge and assistant manager at the Stars Hollow Independence Inn, where Lorelai (Lauren Graham) worked and Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) was the chef.

During the premiere of his new series Étoile , in New York City, he told the People magazine that fans stop him on street to talk about the 2000's hit show.

"Every day. All the time. 40 times a day. People were waiting in front of my hotel today, and I was like, 'How do they know I live here?'"

However, despite the invasion of privacy, the actor marvelled over his character’s long-lasting validity saying, "It's great, because you don't get so many parts that have such an impact on people 25 years later."

"I'm not going to fight it. I'm Michel, and it's okay," he added.

Talking about his career before Gilmore Girls came in the picture, Truesdale shared that he use to work on French-Canadian production.

Giving credit to Amy Sherman-Palladino for his career boost and casting him in both Gilmore Girls and Étoile , he said that she "gave birth to my artistic career in the U.S."

Truesdale went on to share that he is still in touch with his co-stars specially McCathry, Graham "every week" and with Kelly Bishop for a meal when he is in New York.

Étoile premiered on April 24 on Prime Video.