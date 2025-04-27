Jeremy Renner reveals he felt every bone break in brutal snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner, iconic actor who survived a near-fatal snowplow accident in 2023, recalled the chilling moment when he heard every bone in his body being crushed.

The 54-year-old actor was badly injured on New Year’s Day 2023 when he was run over by a snowplough while trying to save his nephew Alex.

However, Jeremy is now looking back on those five terrifying seconds as the machine crushed him.

In a story he shared with The Times, the Tag actor shared: "Skull, jaw, cheekbones, molars; fibula, tibia, lungs, eye sockets, cranium, pelvis, ulna, legs, arms, skin; crack, snap, crack, squeeze, crack. More sounds: a ringing in the ears, as if a gun had unloaded next to my head.

A sting of bright white in my eyes — I was blinded by a coruscating lightning, a lightning that signals the break of my orbital bone, causing my left eyeball to violently burst out of my skull," he added.

"I heard all the bones crack, every one of them (I’ll find out later that there are 38, maybe more, in various states of crack and shatter and twist and shard).

Then, perhaps five seconds later — count them, one, two, three, four, five — the machine passed. "My crushed body was relieved from the immense weight at last. As I momentarily blacked out, the snowcat continued its agonising march," the Marvel star recalled.

Jeremy Renner shared that his nephew didn’t even realise what was going on, while he himself was hoping for a “quick death” but he had a miracle escape somehow.