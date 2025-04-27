Taylor Swift receives important message from Megyn Kelly amid legal drama

Megyn Kelly gives huge advice to Taylor Swift amid Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni drama

Megyn Kelly spoke at length about the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal feud at Time100 Gala and even left some words of wisdom for Taylor Swift.

The 35-year-old pop superstar, who has been involuntarily dragged into the legal fiasco, has kept quite about it till now, but Kelly doesn’t think it’s the best course of action.

During the ceremony, the journalist told Variety, “Either Taylor Swift is her dragon or she isn’t, I don’t know,” referring to a text message from Lively, in which she refers to Swift as Khaleesi, the dragon-controlling queen played by Emilia Clarke on Game of Thrones, who is always there to support her.

“That’s what Blake Lively said, so I guess I’ll have to take her at her word,” Kelly added, sharing, that “if I were Taylor, I’d speak out about it. But obviously she’s distancing herself.”

Speaking about the Gossip Girl alum’s inclusion in the honourable Time’s Most Influential People list, Kelly said, “She’s only here because she’s a celebrity.”

The media personality went on to claim that Lively’s allegations against her It Ends With Us co-star Baldoni are another case of “fake Me Too allegations.”

Lively herself indirectly addressed her legal drama, saying, “I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum. What I will speak to, separately, is the feeling of being a woman who has a voice today,” during her acceptance speech.