Why Dorit Kemsley calls it quits after years of marriage?

Dorit Kemsley calls it quits after years of marriage

Dorit Kemsley, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has recently made the difficult decision to file for divorce after 10-years of marriage.

The reality star, known for her glamorous lifestyle and her bold aura, has decided it’s time to part ways with her husband and English businessman, Paul Kemsley.

PEOPLE reported that Dorit is seeking spousal support and wants full custody of their kids, Jagger, 11, and Phoenix, 9.

The former couple shared the news of their separation on Instagram stories, writing: “We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together.

We have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and re-evaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children," they added.

Earlier, while speaking on ‘Real Housewives’ episode, the fashion designer shared with castmate Bozoma "Boz" Saint John: “PK and I, we had a four-hour therapy session on Monday. He went in very much with, like, [a] coming to battle [attitude]. So much so in therapy, he throws out, 'This is why I want to divorce and I don't want to be married to this woman.'"

However, back in January, admitted their relationship had taken a turn for the worse, and PK had even brought up divorce.