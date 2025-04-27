Lana Del Rey's 'Stagecoach' performance fuels Morgan Wallen rumours

Lana Del Rey surprises fans with her new single

Lana Del Rey has sparked speculation among fans during her performance at the Stagecoach festival, singing a song that mentions country star Morgan Wallen.

The American singer performed the track, titled, 57.5, in the Palomino tent at the country music event in Indio, California.

According to Variety, Del Rey sang, “I kissed Morgan Wellen. I guess kissing me kind of went to his head,” during the event that also featured artists like Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs.

Meanwhile, the Say Yes To Heaven singer is gearing up for the release of her 10th album, The Right Person Will Stay, which was previously titled Lasso.

On April 11, Lana, 39, shared a video on her Instagram handle, expressing gratitude to her fans for supporting her new single, Henry, Come On.

Additionally, she also revealed that the much-awaited album is expected to release on May 21.

In the video, she teased fans, saying, “You know it’s going to come on time, right? Should I even tell you that the name changed again? Should I tell you that now, while you’re so happy that you even have a song? Yeah, maybe I’ll wait.”

For the unversed, the Grammy-nominated musician tied the knot with alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in September 2024 in Des Allemands, Louisiana.