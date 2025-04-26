Princess Charlene's attire reflects deep respect at Pope Francis' funeral

The royal chose a modest black knee-length dress with a round neckline and long sleeves

Princess Charlene of Monaco displayed graceful solemnity as she attended Pope Francis's funeral at the Vatican on Saturday, joining her husband, Prince Albert, for the poignant service.

The 46-year-old royal chose a modest black knee-length dress with a round neckline and long sleeves, complemented by a delicate black lace veil that subtly framed her swept-back blonde hair.

Her understated yet elegant look reflected the deep respect for the somber occasion as European royals gathered to honour the late pontiff.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Princess Charlene carried a small Prada handbag and wore classic black pumps, perfectly aligning with the traditions of mourning attire, reported GB News.

Prince Albert accompanied her, dressed in a black suit and dark sunglasses, underlining the gravity of the moment.

Ahead of the ceremony, Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds, had predicted Princess Charlene would forgo any bold jewellery choices, and true to form; she opted for a minimalist, elegant appearance.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales also attended the service, representing King Charles as the world paid tribute to Pope Francis' enduring legacy of compassion and humility.