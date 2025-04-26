King Charles suffers 'great loss' amid feud with Harry, Meghan

Cancer-stricken King Charles III's suffering does not seem to end anytime soon as he struggles with health crisis and family turmoil.

Undoubtedly, at 76, the monarch's resilience and unwavering resolve in the face of ongoing challenges set him apart.

A royal commentator has highlighted the King's 'great sadness' over relationship with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, amid feud with Prince Harry.

The King is understood to have no relationship with Harry and Meghan's children as they have not visited the UK since 2022. Meanwhile, Archie has only met his grandpa once in six years.

Royal expert Jennie Bond explained the monarch's heartbreak in her own words, saying: "He always loved Harry he called him 'darling boy'. And I’m sure he still does love Harry and would love even more to be able to spend time with Archie and Lilibet.

In conversation with the Mirror, she claimed: "Charles is a sentimental man and a doting grandfather to George, Charlotte and Louis. I’m sure as his struggle with cancer continues, he thinks more about the great loss of not being able to spend time with Harry’s children."

​She even went on revealing: "I always imagined Harry and William remaining close and enjoying watching their children grow up together. And I guess there must be times when they both think the same. But there is absolutely no sign of the cousins ever getting to know one another."

The expert also shared her knowledge about the two feuding royal brothers' thoughts and feelings for each others

She added: "Harry probably has more time and reason than William to think about the rift that he has caused and I’m sure it is a great sadness to him. But he has chosen a different life in a different country, and that looks as if it is where he will stay."

However, Jennie admitted that the fractured relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family could be repaired, saying: "If the King, and William and Catherine, marked young Archie‘s sixth birthday in some way. After all, it’s not the poor little lad’s fault that all this has happened. So I hope that, either publicly or privately, they do at least send the little boy their good wishes."

Prince Harry last returned to the UK at the beginning of April to appear in court over the issue of security when in Britain, a subject that is understood to strain the relationship between Harry and the rest of the Royal Family.

