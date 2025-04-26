Wiz Khalifa challenges long proven theory

Wiz Khalifa makes bombshell claim in podcast

Wiz Khalifa has recently made to the headlines due to his controversial statement.

The See You Again performer seems to question the credibility of a long-proven theory about Earth's shape.

The 37-year-old made bombshell claim in his recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast.

As the podcast's co-host Melyssa Ford asked for his thoughts on the statement that Earth is flat, the rapper replied in negative.

"I just believe that we live on a flat plane, like a huge flat plane," confessed Khalifa.

Elaborating upon his thoughts, the Captain crooner backed his statement with evidence from his travel experience.

He spoke with confidence because he has 'traveled so much'.

However, when the guest host and academic Marc Lamont Hill questioned if he had ever travelled to the edge of the Earth, the American songwriter responded,

"Nah, it’s not that. I think that there’s more masses than just what we see because it was one thing before and it spread out."

The Taylor singer further stated that he believed that 'there was more land that humans had yet to discover'.

Khalifa also mentioned that the routes taken by the airplane, 'it's not possible to go up and down. You're just going straight.'

During the same podcast, the Black and Yellow hitmaker even showed skepticism over space exploration.

It is ironic that despite having such non-radical belief, the cover of Khalifa's new album Kush + Orange Juice 2 has a 'round' photo of Earth.