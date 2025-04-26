Gigi Hadid sparks engagement rumour with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper recently got engaged?

Gigi Hadid gave rise to engagement speculation with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper on her 30th birthday.

The Vogue cover girl was spotted arriving at Le Chalet in NYC Friday at her birthday bash hand-in-hand with the 50-year-old.

Her recent sighting at her star-studded birthday celebration fueled engagement rumours as the supermodel was seen wearing a gold ring on the wedding finger.

Previously, news had circulated that The Hangover star was 'getting ready to propose'.

The duo was joined by Bella Hadid, their mom Yolanda Hadid, dad Mohamed Hadid, his Russian model girlfriend Keni Silva and actress Anne Hathaway who were already inside the venue.

The blonde looked stunning in her casual look as she donned 'low-cut white bustier style top over black leather pants'.

Gigi completed her ensemble with a pair of gold earrings, layer of gold necklaces, a white clutch and pointed toe heels.

Complementing his girlfriend's stylish appearance, Cooper wore a black shirt under an Eagles jacket over black pants.

For the unversed, the two first got romantically linked in October 2023.

Last year, it was revealed that the Hollywood's handsome hunk was ready to pop the question as he was clear that Gigi is the special one for him.