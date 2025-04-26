Full list of royals attending Pope Francis funeral

Royal families from around the world expressed their grief and condolences on the sad passing of Pope Francis, who died of stroke and heart failure in the morning of Easter Monday.
The funeral of the Argentinian pontiff will be held at the St Peter’s Basilica in Rome on Saturday, 10 a.m. local time, which will also see key figures in the royal family in attendance.
However, just like the royals have their own traditions, the Vatican also follows a set of rules and protocols for a high-profile event like this.
The front pew for the sombre occasion will reserved for the Roman Catholic royals per Vatican protocol.
The second pew will have seats for the royals who are non-Catholics.
The foreign dignitaries will be seated in a large block to one side of Francis's coffin.
The seating arrangement is designed in a way to give the Catholic royals pride of place, as the Pope is the leader of the Roman Catholic Church.
