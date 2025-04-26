Full list of royals attending Pope Francis funeral

Royal families from around the world expressed their grief and condolences on the sad passing of Pope Francis, who died of stroke and heart failure in the morning of Easter Monday.

The funeral of the Argentinian pontiff will be held at the St Peter’s Basilica in Rome on Saturday, 10 a.m. local time, which will also see key figures in the royal family in attendance.

However, just like the royals have their own traditions, the Vatican also follows a set of rules and protocols for a high-profile event like this.

Front row:

The front pew for the sombre occasion will reserved for the Roman Catholic royals per Vatican protocol.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg

Prince Alois and Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein

Second row:

The second pew will have seats for the royals who are non-Catholics.

Prince William, as the future leader of the Church of England

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

Queen Mary of Denmark, a representative husband, King Frederik of the Danish Royal Family

Other royals attending:

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

King Letsie III of Lesotho

The foreign dignitaries will be seated in a large block to one side of Francis's coffin.

The seating arrangement is designed in a way to give the Catholic royals pride of place, as the Pope is the leader of the Roman Catholic Church.