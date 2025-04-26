Buckingham Palace issues fresh update on Princess Anne after leg injury

Royal family provided big relief to worried royal fans by issuing a positive update on Princess Anne after new injury reports.

King Charles' office released photos of the Princess Royal from her two-day key tour of Turkey, where she marked Anzac Day.

The spokesperson of Buckingham Palace said in a statement, "The Princess Royal has undertaken further commemorations in Gallipoli to mark the 110th Anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign."

"Her Royal Highness attended a Dawn Memorial Service at Anzac Cove and also the Australian and New Zealand memorial services."

For those unfamiliar, Princess Royal represented her ailing brother King Charles in Turkey to commemorate the anniversary of the first landings at Gallipoli in 1915.

Zara Tindall's mother read a special message from the monarch in which he paid tribute to Australians and New Zealanders who have "served and died in wars, conflicts, and peace keeping operations."

It is important to mention that Princess Anne carried out this important royal engagement amid reports of her new leg injury.

During Easter service, the hardest working royal was seen using her umbrella stick for support in order to walk smoothly.

As fans raised concerns, royal commentator Rebecca English revealed that the Princess Royal did suffer an injury after an "incident" at her Gatcombe Park Estate.

Anne was in pain due to her "bruised leg" caused days before her Easter appearance.